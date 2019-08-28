LSV Asset Management Has $1.12 Billion Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,476,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 603,000 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,123,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,012,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,322,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

