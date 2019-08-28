LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,080,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $225,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 530.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 284.2% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 168,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,207. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.