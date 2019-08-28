LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.76% of Raytheon worth $366,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $1,504,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

RTN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,102. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day moving average of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

