LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total value of $3,615,502.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,502 in the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.80. 29,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average of $172.38. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

