LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Paychex by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $152,790.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,545.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.