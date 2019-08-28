LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 156,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

