LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,302,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,984,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,050,000 after purchasing an additional 321,688 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,734,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,553,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,202,000 after purchasing an additional 189,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $262,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,680,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,466 shares of company stock valued at $30,933,783. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,191. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $123.16. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

