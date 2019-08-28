LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 46.3% in the first quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $4,012,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry Altshuler sold 15,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,211,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,744 shares of company stock valued at $15,998,864. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.98.

EQR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,955. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.