LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,992 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 801,529 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 26.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 399,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

