LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 455 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 144,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Ameren by 12.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 299,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Argus raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 25,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

