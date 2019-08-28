LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.89. 23,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $386.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.37. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

