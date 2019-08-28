LRM Coin (LRM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $1,787.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LRM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00240462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.01283538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00093051 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022275 BTC.

LRM Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin . LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

