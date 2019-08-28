Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cfra restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

