Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.20. 1,116,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,202. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.