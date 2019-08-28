Loews (NYSE:L) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Loews have outperformed the industry year to date. Loews Hotels is on growth track as most properties continue to post solid operational results. CNA Financial remains focused on delivering stellar results, riding on its core competency and reduce balance sheet risk. Boardwalk unit is poised to capitalize on rising exports of natural gas and pipeline exports to Mexico as well as high industrial demand for natural gas and liquids. It remains focused on diversifying its operations as well as strengthening its network of manufacturing locations. A sturdy balance sheet drives regular buybacks. However, soft ultra-deepwater and deepwater markets continue to weigh on Diamond Offshore results. Nonetheless, with new drilling rigs contracted through 2019 and demand for oil rising, Loews is optimistic about its medium and long-term progress.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE:L traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 61,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. Loews has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loews will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,037 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $586,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $36,507.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $1,108,669. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Loews by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,100,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after acquiring an additional 368,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Loews by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,868,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Loews by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,435,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

