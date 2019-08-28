LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Has $728,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 96.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,085,000 after purchasing an additional 166,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 33.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,139,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,220,000 after purchasing an additional 530,897 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 169,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,719. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

