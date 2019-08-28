Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,900 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 2,852,400 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.2 days.

Livexlive Media stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 136,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.37. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,793 shares of company stock worth $121,397. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 85,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 20.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Livexlive Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

