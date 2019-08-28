Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.17. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 37,838 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$8.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The firm has a market cap of $374.91 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

