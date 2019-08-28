LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $213,965.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.71 or 2.12296947 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021695 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,310,383,081 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

