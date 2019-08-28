Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Reaches $0.0282 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $70,012.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00247255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.01290704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021421 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.