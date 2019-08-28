Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469,686. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

