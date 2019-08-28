Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 3,851 Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Total by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,719,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 20,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,483. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Citigroup cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

