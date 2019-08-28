Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. Limoneira also updated its FY19 guidance to $(0.12)-(0.22) EPS.

LMNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Limoneira from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

