Libra Credit (LBA) Price Hits $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Libra Credit token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox and OKEx. During the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Libra Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00237363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01299563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091879 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io . Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Huobi, DDEX, UEX, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Libra Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Libra Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.