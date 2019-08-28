Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Stock Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 50.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,210 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

