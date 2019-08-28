Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,163,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 13,351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. ValuEngine lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 622,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 295.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

