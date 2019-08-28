LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 2,040,200 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of LCII traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 107,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,057. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 19.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

