Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,998 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 1,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. Saul Centers Inc has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

In related news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $40,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,896.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

