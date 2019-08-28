Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 169,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

