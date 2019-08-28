LATOKEN Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, CoinExchange and OKEx. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and $3.68 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00242572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.01287827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022268 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange, COSS and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.