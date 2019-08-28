LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Ferro makes up about 1.4% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ferro by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 228,960 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 664,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,691. The company has a market capitalization of $825.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Ferro’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $28,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,555 shares in the company, valued at $260,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $151,450 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

