Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 20,542,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,329% from the previous session’s volume of 1,437,290 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $6.03.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Lannett had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lannett by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lannett by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lannett by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $253.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

