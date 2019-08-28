Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ: LMRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/26/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

7/27/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

7/19/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

7/18/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

7/11/2019 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 34,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $389.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.