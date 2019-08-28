Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $182,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,120.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $770,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LARK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.