Lambda Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.36 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Lambda has a total market cap of $93.82 million and approximately $33.36 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMax and Huobi. In the last week, Lambda has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00247610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01294177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00093090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,924,670 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.