LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.93 EPS

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $1.93, Morningstar.com reports. LAIX updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LAIX opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. LAIX has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

