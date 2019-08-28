KuCoin Shares Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.10 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $132.35 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00014646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 178,165,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,165,556 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.