Kryll Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $15,179.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00244897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01299738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093371 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022229 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,221,943 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.