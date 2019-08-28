Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.86

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 479618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

