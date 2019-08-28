Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.45.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. 166,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,469,686. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after buying an additional 4,046,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,909,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

