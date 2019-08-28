Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEX traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,318. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,647,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

