Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 333,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.