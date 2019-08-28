Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
KRC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,264,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100,967 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
See Also: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.