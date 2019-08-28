Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

KRC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66.

In related news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,506.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,264,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100,967 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

