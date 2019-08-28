Keel Point LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 282,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 27,364,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,009,784. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

