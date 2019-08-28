Keel Point LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 450.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,762. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

