Keel Point LLC Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.66. 1,456,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.40 and its 200-day moving average is $370.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

