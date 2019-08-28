Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Plans Final Dividend of $0.22

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Jumbo Interactive stock opened at A$22.50 ($15.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94. Jumbo Interactive has a fifty-two week low of A$6.02 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of A$21.35 ($15.14).

Get Jumbo Interactive alerts:

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.