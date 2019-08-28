Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Plans Final Dividend of $0.22

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Jumbo Interactive stock opened at A$22.50 ($15.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94. Jumbo Interactive has a fifty-two week low of A$6.02 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of A$21.35 ($15.14).
Jumbo Interactive Company Profile
