JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 802,852 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.23% of American Campus Communities worth $140,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,349,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,788,000 after buying an additional 2,260,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $30,155,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $6,185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 122,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,606,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.40. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

