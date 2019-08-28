JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,980,685 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,980,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Aptiv worth $123,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.