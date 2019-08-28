JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $472,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $339.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

